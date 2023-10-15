WATCH LIVE

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on highway in Merced County, CHP says

Sunday, October 15, 2023 11:29PM
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a hit-and-run crash on a highway in Merced County on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 am in the area of Highway 99 and Plainsburg Road.

The California Highway Patrol says a 49-year-old man got out of his car and tried to cross the highway after being sideswiped by a big rig.

Officers believe the man was hit by two vehicles while he was in the roadway.

Investigators say the two vehicles left the area after the crash.

The collision is now being investigated as a felony hit-and-run.

The big rig that sideswiped the victim's car pulled over and stayed at the scene.

