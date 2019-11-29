4 feet of snow already blanketing China Peak resort this Thanksgiving

CHINA PEAK, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Mountain Resort owner Tim Cohee hasn't seen this much snow at his resort on Thanksgiving weekend in nearly ten years."I'm about five deep, and I'm just walking around the base area. No one really believes us because it's the most in California right now, but we've all shoveled it, we've all measured it."China Peak Mountain Resort will officially open its doors for the season on Friday, but many travelers couldn't wait to dive headfirst into the snow along Highway 168, excited to see and feel the snow.Jeff Wohlberg from Clovis came with his family and brought a sled to indulge in some winter fun."We don't come up that often, but this is the deepest we've seen it. It's just a different environment from what we're used to in the Valley."Just up the road, Colleen Kane and Kasey Hansen were hard at work putting chains on their tires.They were among nearly a dozen vehicles on Highway 168 needing chains to go into the higher elevations.They did all of this Wednesday night but had to turn around because the snow was too high around their vacation rental.The resort is anticipating at least 5,000 people this weekend and is warning drivers to give themselves ample time on the roads and bring chains, no matter the vehicle, if they plan on heading up.