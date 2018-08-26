MERCED

Merced Police Department takes on lip sync challenge

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Merced Police Department was challenged by the Merced County Sheriff's Department to a lip sync challenge.

"La Chona" is just one of five songs the Merced Police Department created a music video for.

You can see in true police department fashion they got the community involved showcasing some of Merced's iconic sights and one of my favorite new kids on the block songs.



Chief Goodwin says "we hope you enjoy this video as we thank the men and women of the police department for the work they do every day, and to the Merced community for their ongoing support.

They even covered the in my feelings challenge.

Along with the video they made it known they are currently recruiting for police officer positions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesdancemercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
More merced
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Unexpected official Scrabble words
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News