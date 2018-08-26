Merced Police Department takes on lip sync challenge

The Merced Police Department was challenged by the Merced County Sheriff's Department to a lip sync challenge."La Chona" is just one of five songs the Merced Police Department created a music video for.You can see in true police department fashion they got the community involved showcasing some of Merced's iconic sights and one of my favorite new kids on the block songs.Chief Goodwin says "we hope you enjoy this video as we thank the men and women of the police department for the work they do every day, and to the Merced community for their ongoing support.They even covered the in my feelings challenge.Along with the video they made it known they are currently recruiting for police officer positions.