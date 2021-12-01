movies

'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay

WINNETKA, Ill. -- The McCallister family has grown up well past their childhood days, but it seems they are still just as willing to leave their family home up to a group of strangers.

Airbnb has posted a listing, hosted by older brother Buzz McCallister, of the timeless Chicago-area home, exactly as it served in the 1990 Christmas classic, "Home Alone".

RELATED: 5 reasons we still love 'Home Alone' 25 years later



The home is available for four people to stay for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 12. You can bid on a chance to win the overnight stay for $25 (plus taxes and fees) starting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. by clicking here.

The listing is part of a holiday promotion of the new Disney+ remake, "Home Sweet Home Alone".

RELATED: Watch the new trailer for 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentairbnbmoviesentertainmentvacationholidaymovietravelchristmas
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
The 'West Side Story' advice Rita Moreno shared with Ariana DeBose
'Encanto' directors celebrate artists who created animated movie magic
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed for Disney+ Day
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News