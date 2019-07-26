South Valley homes get solar installed for free

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some South Valley homes will soon be powered by the sun.GRID Alternatives Central Valley is partnering with Sunpower to provide free solar.Together, the two companies are installing solar at no cost in the communities of Visalia and Ivanhoe.At the same time, they are also providing hands-on job training for Orosi High School's Solar Futures students.GRID Alternatives Central Valley has installed solar for more than 2300 families and helped households save $72 million in electricity costs.