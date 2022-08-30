Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 73-year-old man in central Fresno, police say

Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama spoke out after the bloodshed this past weekend, and vowed to be proactive in keeping the community safe.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is now in custody for the murder of a 73-year-old man in central Fresno over the weekend.

Authorities arrested 50-year-old Christopher Turner on Monday for the shooting that happened on Orchard and Yale on Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 73-year-old Robert Torres suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say that Turner and Torres lived in the same neighborhood and had an argument before the deadly shooting.

Turner was booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges.

