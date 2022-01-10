homicide

Woman killed in central Fresno shooting over the weekend; 1st homicide of 2022

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed in central Fresno shooting over the weekend, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in central Fresno over the weekend.

Officials say a Fresno County sheriff's deputy found 40-year-old Mayra Barajas lying on the side of the road near Olive and Marks Avenues before 2:30 am on Saturday.

Investigators say she had been shot in the chest. The deputy called for help and started doing CPR.

Barajas was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but died from her injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and searching for possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

Police say Barajas was a mother to one daughter.

Her death is the first homicide of 2022 for the Fresno Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police identify man killed in Fresno apartment complex shooting.
Man found dead in Tulare County orchard
18-year-old killed in Merced shooting identified
Man, teen arrested in connection to deadly Hanford shooting
TOP STORIES
Fresno police arrest gang member in brutal murder of homeless man
Man found with gunshot wound inside crashed car in southeast Fresno
Police identify man killed in Fresno apartment complex shooting.
CA health care workers won't have to isolate if asymptomatic
LIVE: Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Show More
Santa Barbara County firefighter killed while skiing at China Peak
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Visalia student arrested for allegedly threatening school shooting
COVID testing continues as FUSD prepares for return to campus
UPDATE: Clovis father, son killed in horrific crash in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News