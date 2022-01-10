Woman killed in central Fresno shooting over the weekend; 1st homicide of 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in central Fresno over the weekend.Officials say a Fresno County sheriff's deputy found 40-year-old Mayra Barajas lying on the side of the road near Olive and Marks Avenues before 2:30 am on Saturday.Investigators say she had been shot in the chest. The deputy called for help and started doing CPR.Barajas was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but died from her injuries.Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and searching for possible witnesses.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.Police say Barajas was a mother to one daughter.Her death is the first homicide of 2022 for the Fresno Police Department.