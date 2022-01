CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Car after car after car was cruising for a cause in Old Town Clovis on Sunday - to deliver unwrapped Christmas gift for kids in need.The Hot Rod Coalition hosted its annual Old Town Clovis Cruise and Toy Drive.Many people drove down Pollasky Avenue in their cool, classic cars, all to drop off hundreds of unwrapped toys.The community was able to fill up a 20-foot enclosed trailer with gifts front to back and top to bottom.The organization is teaming up with the local nonprofit AMOR.All the toys will go to needy families in the farming division out in Mendota.