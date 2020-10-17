voting

Former Houston police sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies

HOUSTON, Texas -- A former Houston police sergeant passed away recently after a life of service.

But he made sure he wouldn't leave this world without casting one more vote.

A picture of Sgt. John Pohlman, his wife and his mail-in ballot for the 2020 election was taken from the hospital where he was treated for a lung ailment.

According to his wife Lenora Pohlman, the proud former HPD officer asked his wife to bring the ballot to the hospital, insistent on filling it out.

He asked her to take a picture so everyone could see it.

ABC13 photojournalist Charles Fisher spoke with Lenora about Sergeant John's career that spanned nearly five decades in HPD. In the video above, Lenora also gave insight into her husband's dying wish to fulfill his democratic duty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonhouston police departmentvotingelection dayhospitalvote 2020electionshospitals2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTING
Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
Merced Co. officials warn voters of possible unofficial ballot drop boxes
George Floyd's sister said her hope in justice system is fading
Fresno voters strongly favor coronavirus protections and police reforms, survey shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Kaweah Delta will start allowing visitors from next week
1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run
Creek Fire victims will get financial help to clear toxic debris
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid
Fresno State cuts 3 sports due to expected loss in revenue
Cinemark Movies 8 theater reopens in Hanford
Show More
Residents affected by SQF Complex Fire have 1 month to apply for federal relief
Reopening Fresno Co. schools must conduct surveillance testing
Harvey's Christmas Yard Art to be on sale from Saturday
Millions in grant funding approved for Fresno theatres, museums, non-profits
FUSD students get creative with at-home innovation challenge
More TOP STORIES News