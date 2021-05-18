H.O.W. Fresno's dinners return after over a year due to pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is dedicated to helping women both financially and emotionally during a crisis. For the first time since the pandemic started over a year ago, their monthly dinners and support are back.Helping One Woman (HOW), the Fresno Chapter, has helped change the lives of many since 2008, but when COVID-19 struck, they went silent for over a year."We had to cancel, so we have been dark, and this is our first one, and we are so happy to be back," said Kaye Chapman, HOW Chapter Leader, Fresno.On Tuesday evening, they're picking up where they left off with their monthly dinners at the Campagnia in north Fresno.This month's recipient is Stephanie Budd, a wife and mother of three.Since January, she has stayed strong when her husband of 21 years, Erick, was diagnosed with COVID-19.He is currently at the NeuroRestorative sub-acute rehab facility, where they are working to remove the ventilator he's been on for months, and the journey is far from over."He has to be moved to an acute rehab where he will do more physical therapy and stuff to walk and do everything, so it's a long road, " Budd said.She says family support and now a group of women standing by her means more than she can express in words."This is a very lonely road, especially not having my husband. It's the kids and me and having to worry about my husband and running the house. To have this support has been amazing, " said Budd.Bianca, her sister, never left her side and said she's proud of her sister's strength."Just watching her step up and worry about everything. She's been pretty amazing, " Bianca Badge, Stephanie's sister.The organization is striving to continue with its mission of supporting one woman at a time for years to come.The monthly recipient is someone who is nominated and selected by the organization.There will also be a silent auction and an opera performance for May's dinner."We have a huge support group here, and I am honored to be able to help do this and continue on monthly after this," said Chapman.The dinner is taking place on Tuesday at 6:00 pm. Dinners are $28.20 and include an entree, iced tea, tax, and tip. It will be open seating, and CDC guidelines will be encouraged. You can RSVP by calling Kaye Chapman at (562) 522-5746 or send them a message on their Facebook page.