How much is too much to drink and drive? New California bill could drastically lower BAC limit

California is considering adopting the nation's strictest drunk driving limit.A proposed bill wants to lower the legal blood alcohol content for driving from .08 to .05.A lot of people are probably wondering how many drinks does it take to hit a blood alcohol content of .05. Action News reporter Christina Fan got a store-bought breathalyzer to test a few people on Friday night in downtown Fresno.Brandon Dudley, who had one 13-ounce craft beer, was below the limit.But three other customers Christina tried the breathalyzer on weren't so lucky.Our results are obviously not scientific, but DUI attorneys say it takes an incredibly small amount of alcohol to broach the limit.That's why they think the new bill is going too far."It's such a small level that the variation between a stop and when they take your blood alcohol level could cause a person who wasn't driving when he was over 0.5 to get convicted," says criminal defense attorney Jonathan Rooker.State Senator Jerry Hill introduced the bill.He claims a .08 limit is too high, leaves drivers impaired and results in more deadly accidents.Commercial drivers in California are already held to the .05 standard."When you think of the families and the pain that is caused by those deaths it's incredible -- and they're all preventable, all preventable," Hill said.