Society

Woman jumps into Hudson River for TikTok video, receives viral backlash

The young woman's TikTok video, which shows her diving into the Hudson River in a bikini, went viral for reasons she probably didn't expect.
NEW YORK -- A young woman thought it would make a cool TikTok video to show her jumping off a boat for a swim in the Hudson River in front of the Statue of Liberty.

However, 20-year-old Donna Paysepar's video is going viral for a different reason. Many on social media are commenting that swimming in that not-so-clean Hudson water is gross and potentially dangerous.

Dangerous TikTok challenge causes child head injuries
EMBED More News Videos

skull breaker challenge


"A lot of people are being very mean, saying 'I hope she dies from that water' and like just sending me death threats," said Paysepar, who is from New York's Nassau County.

Paysepar says she stands by her own opinion.

"And that is that I live by the YOLO mentality. You only live once," she said.

Paysepar says she did get some of that water in her mouth and wasn't expecting it to taste so bad. She is not worried, but she does plan to head to the doctor soon for a check-up.

President Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump comments after Israel and the United Arab Emirates say they are establishing full diplomatic relations in a U.S.-brokered deal on Aug. 13, 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkhealthviral videohudson riverswimmingsocial media
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through Wednesday
Sheriff visits Outside Creek School, confirms in-person instruction happening
Health caution issued as wildfire smoke moves into Central Valley
Boyd Grant, winningest head basketball coach for Fresno State, dies at 87: Sources
Record-breaking heat reported in Central Valley, no let up in sight
All California DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old in Fresno County
Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Merced County identified
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
More TOP STORIES News