Huntington Beach false alarm: City's civil defense sirens mistakenly warn of tsunami

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Huntington Beach's civil defense sirens sounded early Friday morning in a false alarm that warned residents of a non-existent tsunami.

"There is no current threat to our community and we are working to determine exactly how/why the sirens were activated," the city's fire department said on Twitter.

The police department also confirmed "the tsunami alarm this morning was a false alarm."

According to Huntington Beach's official website, the sirens are located at all eight of the city's fire stations and are tested on the first Friday of each month at noon.

"If you hear the sirens, and it is NOT the first Friday of the month, turn on your television and radio (107.9 FM, KWVE) and await further instructions," the website says.

Several residents took to social media after being awakened by the errant sirens.

"Well someone in Huntington Beach CA forgot to change the time for the Tsunami warning test," John San tweeted. "What a wakeup call at 4am. I know what it sounds like now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fire departmentstsunamifalse report
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News