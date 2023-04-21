EXCLUSIVE: Propane tanks causing several cabins in Huntington Lake to explode

Several cabins around the Huntington Lake area have been blown to bits by propane gas explosions and even more are at risk.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thankfully there have not been any injuries in any of these explosions but the Huntington Lake Volunteer Fire Department says four cabins and one outbuilding have been destroyed this year -- they fear that toll will rise.

"Some of our cabins are pretty close, and if one goes we could lose two or three more of them," cabin owner Gary Castro said.

The large amount of snow still in the mountains is contributing to these dangerous explosions.

It's concerning for folks who have cabins in the area and also concerning for the fire department.

"With this large amount of snow, what's happening is the valves and pipelines leading to and from the tank and the cabin," Huntington Lake Volunteer Fire Department asst. Chief Brian Price said. "They're either breaking from the weight of the snow or they're shifting as the snow moves around, thus creating a leak of the propane.

A heavy amount of snow surrounds the tanks and it's something many people who have cabins in the area have never seen.

"It's really uncharted ground here, this is people's safety. Safety should come first," Castro said.

Another problem, many of the tanks were not shut off before winter.

So as people return this spring, it's important they proceed into their cabins with caution.

"If you do get into your cabin and smell anything, or you think there's something wrong, back away a safe distance and call 911," Price says. "We'll have folks come up there with monitors to have a look and check to make sure everything is okay."

Most importantly -- only if it's safe to do so -- shut those tanks off as soon as possible.

