Mac and cheese ice cream? Kraft, Van Leeuwen debuts ultimate summer comfort treat

Imagine two of America's favorite comfort foods as one frozen treat.Kraft is unveiling a limited-edition macaroni & cheese flavored ice cream this summer.The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen ice cream to produce the mash up.The ice cream is made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes, according to a Kraft news release.The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be available online for orders on Van Leeuwen's website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday, while supplies last.It's all available at Van Leeuwen stores across the country in New York City, Los Angeles and Houston.