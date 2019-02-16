BUS CRASH

Icy roads cause tour bus to go off embankment on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California Highway Patrol is conducting traffic control after a tour bus went off an embankment on Highway 41 due to icy roads.

Authorities say it happened on the highway near Kane Ranch Road and Tenaya Lodge.

19 passengers from Poland were on board the bus, officials said. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to a hotel.

Officers said the passengers did not want to continue with the driver.

At one point both northbound and southbound lanes along Highway 41 were closed.

CHP said they plan to lead traffic for at least another hour, and they are also transporting the passengers to their hotel.

Officers tell Action News they are responding to seven crashes in the area related to weather conditions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashbus crashOakhurst
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUS CRASH
Google employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
CHP looking for truck driver as person of interest in 405 Fwy crash
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
405 Fwy crash in North Hills injures 40 people, shuts down lanes
More bus crash
Top Stories
Five killed in Highway 99 crash in Delano
Man shot in drive-by shooting; police search for suspect
Fresno kids, mentors to attend conference with former President Obama
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Central Fresno car thief running chop shop arrested
Missing mother voluntarily left 4-month-old child, deputies say
Man stabs brother with kitchen knife when argument turns heated
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
Show More
Use your Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Visalia woman smuggles drugs to inmate, gets arrested
Flooding closes major Merced County highway once again
Mountain lion that survived Woolsey Fire appears healthy, biologists say
Oakland teachers announce strike date
More News