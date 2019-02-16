Icy roads cause tour bus to go off embankment on Highway 41

California Highway Patrol is conducting traffic control after a tour bus went off an embankment on Highway 41 due to icy roads.Authorities say it happened on the highway near Kane Ranch Road and Tenaya Lodge.19 passengers from Poland were on board the bus, officials said. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to a hotel.Officers said the passengers did not want to continue with the driver.At one point both northbound and southbound lanes along Highway 41 were closed.CHP said they plan to lead traffic for at least another hour, and they are also transporting the passengers to their hotel.Officers tell Action News they are responding to seven crashes in the area related to weather conditions.