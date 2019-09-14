Illegal marijuana grow, meth, cocaine, found at Tulare County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man was arrested after detectives discovered several illegal drugs during a narcotics bust on Friday.Neighbors reported smelling marijuana and seeing suspicious traffic at the home of Francisco Campos, 46, in the area of Pearl Road in Cutler to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Friday morning, detectives served search warrants at the house where they discovered an illegal marijuana grow, processed marijuana, along with several grams of cocaine and methamphetamine.46 marijuana plants, as well as 450 pounds of semi-processed marijuana, were found on the property.Campos was arrested and booked in the Pre-Trial Facility on multiple drug-related charges.