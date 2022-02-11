Central Valley cities receive millions in federal funding for transit improvements

Those funds are coming from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed late last year.
This first round of funding will focus on improving transit systems, including purchasing new bus and rail car units.
The City of Fresno will receive $4.3 million. More than $2 million will go to Visalia, and $1.4 million will go to Hanford.
Porterville will receive $1.2 million, and Merced will get $1.3 million.
Congressman Jim Costa spoke with Action News about how that government funding was divided.
"The city of Fresno got the largest segment. It's the fifth-largest city in California. It's clearly the largest city in the Valley. The numbers that the cities get is a reflection of their population and the nature of their transit districts," Costa said.
The funding will also help create new transit jobs across the Central Valley.