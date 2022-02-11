Central Valley cities receive millions in federal funding for transit improvements

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than $19 million is being dedicated to improving transit in the San Joaquin Valley.Those funds are coming from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed late last year.This first round of funding will focus on improving transit systems, including purchasing new bus and rail car units.The City of Fresno will receive $4.3 million. More than $2 million will go to Visalia, and $1.4 million will go to Hanford.Porterville will receive $1.2 million, and Merced will get $1.3 million.Congressman Jim Costa spoke with Action News about how that government funding was divided."The city of Fresno got the largest segment. It's the fifth-largest city in California. It's clearly the largest city in the Valley. The numbers that the cities get is a reflection of their population and the nature of their transit districts," Costa said.The funding will also help create new transit jobs across the Central Valley.