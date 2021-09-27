Facebook has temporarily stopped development on Instagram for kids.
The company announced this morning this morning in a blog post that it will take time to consult with parents, experts and policymakers before continuing development.
"Critics of "Instagram Kids" will see this as an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea. That's not the case. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today," Instagram said in the post.
A recent Wall Street Journal report says a third of teenage girls on Instagram have increased body image issues from using the app.
Facebook says the Wall Street Journal is misinterpreting the data. Its global head of safety is expected to answer questions about the report this Thursday on Capitol Hill.
Facebook pausing 'Instagram Kids' app, building parental supervision tools
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News