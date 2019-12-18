deputy-involved shooting

Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in Merced County

Merced County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Mariposa/Madera CDF confirms they responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the rural area just east of Livingston.

Authorities told Action News a deputy was shot, but not injured.

Deputies have a home surrounded, but further details regarding what led up to the shooting have not been released. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
