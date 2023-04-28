Jake Haener and Jalen Moreno-Cropper's NFL Draft profiles

Jake Haener Draft Profile

Draft combine results:

Production score (NFL Next Gen stats): 76 (6th among QBs)

Vertical Jump - 35" (4th among QBs)

Broad Jump - 9' 6" (8TH among QBs)

3-cone drill - 7.01 seconds (3rd among QBs)

What they're saying:

"You lookin for this year's Brock Purdy??...my early odds would favor Jake and the grind he's been on as a College QB." Kirk Herbstreit

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1651709659919831042

His 68.1 career passing percentage is the best career mark in Fresno State history (something ABC30 contributor Cam Worrell spotted before the 2021 season).

RELATED: Haener hits a hole in one during an interview with Action News

He was the first Bulldog QB since Derek Carr to get an invite to the Reeses Senior Bowl and in February he was named Senior Bowl MVP.

Jalen Cropper Draft Profile:

Draft combine results:

Production score (NFL Next Gen stats): 70 (16th among WRs)

Athleticism score: 68 (35th among WRs)

Total score: 70 (27th among WRs)

40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds (tied 5th among WRs)

10-yard split: 1.55 seconds (tied 9th among WRs)

Broad jump: 10' 1" (4th shortest among WRs)

Analysis from NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

https://www.nfl.com/prospects/jalen-moreno-cropper/32004352-4f34-0100-ad8e-53dd701ed24d

Slot receiver with adequate size who finds ways to get open thanks to tempo variance over route acumen. Moreno-Cropper's ball skills shine when he's elevating and making adjustments mid-flight, but he struggles when attempting to play through contact and make contested catches. His versatility to throw, run jet sweeps and operate outside of the norm for his position could be intriguing for creative play-callers and teams looking to add competition at receiver on Day 3.

One of the top local recruits to come to Fresno State, he went 37 straight games recording a catch, 2nd longest streak in FS history. The top receiver on the 2022 Mountain West champion Bulldogs, Moreno-Cropper became the first FS WR to record a 1,000 yard receiving season since KeeSean Johnson in 2018. Johnson was also the last FS WR taken in the NFL Draft when he was picked in the 6th round by the Arizona Cardinals.

RELATED: Bulldog Breakdown feature on Moreno-Cropper

Thursday morning Moreno-Cropper spoke to kids at his former school Brletic Elementary in Parlier.

https://twitter.com/AlecABC30/status/1651653659850317827

"Obviously being able to show them (the kids) that any type of dream that you have...it's never too big or too little to not achieve it," he told Action News.

Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft will begin at 4:00 Friday on ABC30.