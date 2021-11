CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Clovis High track star-turned Olympian now has a local street named after her.Jenna Prandini won a silver medal in the 4-by-100 relay at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.The Clovis City Council honored her earlier this year by renaming the street north of her alma mater.On Wednesday morning, work crews replaced the sign on Wrenwood Avenue, officially changing the name of the street to Jenna Prandini Drive.