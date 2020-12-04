Fresno State professor wins big on 'Jeopardy!'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fans of 'Jeopardy!' got to cheer for a Fresno State professor who appeared on the quiz show - and won the day!Doctor Fred Nelson appeared on Thursday night's episode of 'Jeopardy!' with the late Alex Trebek.Nelson knew the answers and the questions as he advanced to a second-day on America's Favorite Quiz Show.Nelson even got to share a personal and lighthearted moment with the beloved host.He joked that people at home may not recognize him in a suit and tie.The Liberal Studies professor and chair is known for his shorts, sandals and Hawaiian shirts.It is safe to say his students have learned a thing or two from Doctor Nelson. He went on to win Final Jeopardy on Thursday night and took home $20,000.Doctor Nelson will be on Friday's episode again, playing in the next round.The final episode of 'Jeopardy!' featuring Alex Trebek will air on Christmas Day - December 25th.