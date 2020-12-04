Fresno State professor wins big on 'Jeopardy!'

Doctor Fred Nelson appeared on Thursday night's episode of 'Jeopardy!' with the late Alex Trebek.
Nelson knew the answers and the questions as he advanced to a second-day on America's Favorite Quiz Show.
VIDEO: 'You're the new champion'
Nelson even got to share a personal and lighthearted moment with the beloved host.
He joked that people at home may not recognize him in a suit and tie.
The Liberal Studies professor and chair is known for his shorts, sandals and Hawaiian shirts.
It is safe to say his students have learned a thing or two from Doctor Nelson. He went on to win Final Jeopardy on Thursday night and took home $20,000.
Doctor Nelson will be on Friday's episode again, playing in the next round.
The final episode of 'Jeopardy!' featuring Alex Trebek will air on Christmas Day - December 25th.