Fresno State professor wins big on 'Jeopardy!'

Doctor Fred Nelson won Final Jeopardy and took home $20,000 on Thursday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fans of 'Jeopardy!' got to cheer for a Fresno State professor who appeared on the quiz show - and won the day!

Doctor Fred Nelson appeared on Thursday night's episode of 'Jeopardy!' with the late Alex Trebek.

Nelson knew the answers and the questions as he advanced to a second-day on America's Favorite Quiz Show.

VIDEO: 'You're the new champion'
Nelson even got to share a personal and lighthearted moment with the beloved host.

He joked that people at home may not recognize him in a suit and tie.

The Liberal Studies professor and chair is known for his shorts, sandals and Hawaiian shirts.

It is safe to say his students have learned a thing or two from Doctor Nelson. He went on to win Final Jeopardy on Thursday night and took home $20,000.

Doctor Nelson will be on Friday's episode again, playing in the next round.

The final episode of 'Jeopardy!' featuring Alex Trebek will air on Christmas Day - December 25th.
