jill biden

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Central California next week to take part in an event in Kern County.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First Lady Jill Biden will visit Central California next week to take part in an event in Kern County.

Dr. Biden will travel to Delano on Wednesday, March 31, to join the César Chávez Foundation, United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation during the "Day of Action" event at The Forty Acres during César Chávez Day.

César Chávez was an advocate for farm workers' rights both in the Central Valley and around the world.

The Forty Acres is known as the first headquarters for the United Farm Workers labor union and was established in 1966, according to the National Park Service.



Further information on the event wasn't immediately available.

This is the first time the First Lady will visit Central California since President Joe Biden took office in January.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykern countycaliforniajill bidencesar chavezeventsunited farm workers
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JILL BIDEN
White House cancels Easter Egg Roll for 2nd straight year
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
Biden, Harris to receive first dose of Pfizer vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A football tribute to Hanford siblings killed in stabbing
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Woman stabbed during fight in downtown Fresno
Mayor Dyer cleaning up homeless encampments
How UCSF Fresno saved a COVID patient's life
Show More
Brewery owners file appeal to stop Tower Theatre sale
SW Fresno residents frustrated over unreliable internet
9-year-old girl dies after attempt to cross Rio Grande
Fresno County ramping up resources as vaccine eligibility expands
CA releases guidance to hold graduation ceremonies
More TOP STORIES News