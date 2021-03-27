First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First Lady Jill Biden will visit Central California next week to take part in an event in Kern County.Dr. Biden will travel to Delano on Wednesday, March 31, to join the César Chávez Foundation, United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation during the "Day of Action" event at The Forty Acres during César Chávez Day.César Chávez was an advocate for farm workers' rights both in the Central Valley and around the world.The Forty Acres is known as the first headquarters for the United Farm Workers labor union and was established in 1966, according to the National Park Service.Further information on the event wasn't immediately available.This is the first time the First Lady will visit Central California since President Joe Biden took office in January.