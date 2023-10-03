'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns with brand-new episode Monday night

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' is set to return Monday with a new episode.

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns with a brand-new episode on Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike.

Kimmel will host Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday night, along with musical guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Kathy Griffin, Luenell, Musical Guest Glen Hansard

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Wanda Sykes, Cassidy Hutchinson, Musical Guest LANY

Thursday, Oct. 5

Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant, Musical Guest BoyWithUke

Friday, Oct. 6

TBC

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was one of the first late-night talks shows to leave the air when the writers strike began on May 2, and will now be among the first to return.