City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings

Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.

"To be able to get in, have a career and then keep going, I think that would be awesome," said Kimberly Nino.

She says she currently works in child care but is hoping to find a career that also offers health care and retirement benefits, like a position with the city.

"I'm currently working part-time right now, but if I could get a job with the city, I would love to just got full fledge into the city," Nino said.

Dozens of booths were set up for the different departments, including everything from police to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport to fire.

The director of Public Works, Scott Mozier, says he currently has 51 open positions.

"The opportunities really range from things like planning, surveying engineering, all the way to like street maintenance positions, landscape maintenance, electricians," Mozier said.

Want to work with people? FAX is looking for drivers.

They're also looking for mechanics to keep their brand-new buses operating and on the road.

Gregory Barfield, the assistant city manager and interim director of transportation says these are positions where people can grow.

"This is not minimum wage. This is a career and an opportunity for advancement and a lifetime," Barfield said.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says the city decided to hold a job fair for the first time in 16 years because of today's work environment. He says no longer can they wait for people to come to them, they want to take the jobs to the people.

"The more jobs that we can fill today, the more opportunities we create for the people in our community and then the faster we can deliver the services to the people based on those jobs," Dyer said.

If you missed the job fair, you can find open positions and apply by clicking here.