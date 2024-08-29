John Baxter helping prepare Bulldogs to face Michigan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs are a 21-point underdog against Michigan, and the line continues to drop.

The man in charge of Fresno State's Special Teams Unit is also the only one on staff who also coached at Michigan.

On Wednesday, John Baxter told Action News that his team is prepared to go into the The Big House and shock the world.

The last time a team pulled an upset against Michigan was back on September 1st in the season opener of the 2007 season.

Appalachian State beat Michigan on their home turf, 34-32.

Prior to kickoff, the FCS Mountaineers were a 33-point underdog.

That App State game came down to a blocked field goal as time expired.

