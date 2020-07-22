Coronavirus

Convicted murderer from Tulare County dies from apparent COVID-19 complications at San Quentin

John M. Beames, 67, died on Tuesday, officials announced. An official cause of death has not been released.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted of murder 25 years ago in Tulare County has died from apparent COVID-19 complications in San Quentin State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Beames was on death row at San Quentin for first-degree murder since October 11, 1995.

Beames' death is the 41st death of an incarcerated person in the California state prison system.

