Convicted murderer from Tulare County dies from apparent COVID-19 complications at San Quentin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted of murder 25 years ago in Tulare County has died from apparent COVID-19 complications in San Quentin State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
John M. Beames, 67, died on Tuesday, officials announced. An official cause of death has not been released.
Beames was on death row at San Quentin for first-degree murder since October 11, 1995.
Beames' death is the 41st death of an incarcerated person in the California state prison system.
