Boxing champion Jose Ramirez to fight Josh Taylor in Las Vegas in May

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Boxing champion and Valley native Jose Ramirez is hoping to make history in May.Ramirez and Josh Taylor officially have a date for their fight.Top Rank, a promoter, announced on Tuesday that the undefeated junior welterweight champions would square off on May 22 in Las Vegas.Ramirez says he looks forward to making history by becoming the first boxer of Mexican descent to hold all four major world title belts.Ramirez is an advocate for Central Valley farmworkers and dedicated the fight to them. He also touched on the importance of vaccinations in the farm working community.The bout will be live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and will be streamed live on ESPN+.