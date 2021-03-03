sports

Boxing champion Jose Ramirez to fight Josh Taylor in Las Vegas in May

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Boxing champion and Valley native Jose Ramirez is hoping to make history in May.

Ramirez and Josh Taylor officially have a date for their fight.

Top Rank, a promoter, announced on Tuesday that the undefeated junior welterweight champions would square off on May 22 in Las Vegas.

Ramirez says he looks forward to making history by becoming the first boxer of Mexican descent to hold all four major world title belts.

Ramirez is an advocate for Central Valley farmworkers and dedicated the fight to them. He also touched on the importance of vaccinations in the farm working community.

The bout will be live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslas vegasboxingu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Outdoor youth sports kicks off in several Central CA counties
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
Long Islander's get strong with arm wrestling
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno, hundreds lose power
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
Show More
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Where Senate Dems' COVID relief bill with 3rd stimulus check stands
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Former WH doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson, drank, took Ambien on-duty: DOD report
Lynne Ashbeck, Vong Mouanoutoua lead race for Clovis City Council
More TOP STORIES News