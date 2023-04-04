Former Fresno State president, CSU chancellor lands new job following resignation

Former Fresno State President and CSU chancellor, Joseph Castro, is preparing to head back to the classroom at Cal Poly.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State President and CSU chancellor, Joseph Castro, is preparing to head back to the classroom at Cal Poly.

Castro resigned from the chancellorship last year following accusations over how he handled sexual harassment allegations.

The complaints involved Fresno State Vice President for Student Affairs, Frank Lamas.

In a settlement with Lamas and Cal State, Castro was allowed to leave the university with $260,000 and a letter of recommendation for the CSU Transition Program.

The agreement also allowed him to return to teaching after a transition year.

Castro holds a tenured position at Cal Poly's business school and on Tuesday, he begins his new job as professor of leadership and public policy.

In November, the school's academic senate called on him to turn it down.

A Cal Poly spokesperson says the university is obligated to honor the terms of the contract.