Investigation into Fresno State's handling of alleged misconduct by former administrator revealed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Details of the investigation into former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro and former Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas have been released.

The investigation looked into alleged sexual harassment and workplace misconduct by Lamas between July 1, 2014, and November 4, 2019.

The California State University Board of Trustees launched the investigation to look into how Castro and the university responded to the claims.

In the investigation, it says that Fresno State received nine complaints. Seven of them were received between mid-2014 and August 2016. The two others came in 2019.

Some of the complaints said that Lamas had been partying off-campus, asked an employee about his sexual orientation, stared at a student's breasts and making sexist comments. The full list of complaints can be found here.

The report says that while Dr. Castro and the university appropriately responded to some of the complaints, that was not the case for all of them, adding that "as Lamas' supervisor and an experienced university administrator, the President had the power, opportunity and obligation to document and take progressively more significant action to address concerns about Lamas' behavior as they surfaced."

In February, a USA Today investigation found that when Lamas left, Fresno State gave him hundreds of thousands of dollars and a letter of recommendation.

Shortly after that investigation was revealed, Dr. Castro, who was the CSU chancellor at the time, resigned from his position.

Current Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval released a statement, saying:

The California State University Board of Trustees will soon release the findings of its investigation into Fresno State and the CSU's handling of the complaints against Dr. Frank Lamas, a former vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. The report will be made publicly available on the CSU website shortly. Our Fresno State community has experienced a lot of pain, and we have deeply felt the impact of these events. I want to acknowledge and thank our Bulldog family members who shared their experiences and thoughts honestly throughout this investigation. I know this process was not easy, and I recognize that we still have much healing to do. We affirm unequivocally that sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination are always wrong, in every circumstance. The findings of this review and efforts by our campus community will help us to implement efficacious policies that are evidence-informed. I am resolved to implement mechanisms that foster a sense of safety, accountability and transparency moving forward. As many of you know, I formed the Title IX Task Force in early spring with a vision toward creating a safer and more inclusive and equitable campus. I am thankful for the leadership of Dr. Bernadette Muscat, dean of Undergraduate Studies and a specialist in victimology. Likewise, I am very proud of the composition of this task force: It contains expert faculty, knowledgeable staff, invested students and professional community representation. The task force works in collaboration with the qualified consultants from the firm Cozen O'Connor. Though their work continues, we have already taken a few steps in responding to the needs that were initially identified by our community. To this end, I am pleased to report that we have hired a second survivor advocate for our campus, who will start work in January. Additionally, we have hired a deputy Title IX coordinator on an interim basis, and a search for a full-time discrimination, harassment and retaliation coordinator within human resources is in its final stages. The task force is diligently working toward making solid recommendations that will allow me to implement a robust and holistic plan for further action that focuses on protection, prevention, intervention and healing related to Title IX and Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation.

