Sanger police arrest suspect in December homicide

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sanger police arrest suspect in December homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday morning, Sanger Police arrested 20-year-old Joseph Hernandez in connection to the murder of Maria Guadalupe Garcia-Gaspar.

Garcia-Gaspar was killed on December 12 in the only homicide in Sanger last year.

Police say an argument lead to the shooting -- but are not revealing much more about what happened that night.

"In any homicide, there's still a lot of investigating until we tie up the loose ends. We're not going to release too many details regarding the incident," said Lt. Jason Boust of the Sanger Police Department.

However, Investigators are revealing more about Hernandez.

"We've had multiple prior contacts with him for different types of felonies, he was a documented gang member," said Boust.

Police say this is still an open investigation and they're still following leads to piece the case together.

It's still unclear why Garcia-Gaspar was in the area when she was shot. She was a student at Kings River High School and police say she had no ties to gang activity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerhomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body found in Merced, CHP says
Merced man accused of shooting and killing dog, police say
Mariposa County deputy dies off-duty, cause of death unknown
PD: Exeter HS student arrested for threatening to bring gun to school
Death penalty, mental health could complicate parental murder case
3 hospitalized after crash on Highway 180 in Fresno County, CHP says
Local health officials urging caution during spring break, Easter
Show More
Google sues website over alleged puppy scam
Tulare police chief set to retire, search for new one begins
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Housing Watch: New affordable housing complex coming to central Fresno
Uptick in pediatric ER visits for mental health at Valley Children's
More TOP STORIES News