17-year-old girl shot to death in Sanger's first homicide in 16 months

The victim has been identified as Maria Guadalupe Garcia, a student at Kings River High School.
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger police say a teenaged high school student was gunned down early on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Almond Avenue and I Street at 1 am.

Several rounds were fired near the Family Worship Center on I street.

When police arrived, they found the 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and EMS personnel worked to save her life, but she died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide - the city's first in 16 months. They are working to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

The victim has been identified as Maria Guadalupe Garcia-Gaspar, a student at Kings River High School. Police say she had no links to any gang activity.

On Sunday morning, Sanger Unified released a statement that said:

We were very saddened to hear about the passing of one of our Kings River High School students. Words alone can't even begin to express the heartache the entire Sanger Unified family has for the family. Our thoughts, and prayers are with the family. Our team is prepared to do all that it can to support the family in their greatest time of need. Sanger is one family, and the loss of any of our students impacts us all. Our team will be providing grief counselling to those who seek it.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.

