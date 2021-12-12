17-year-old girl shot to death in Sanger's first homicide in 16 months

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger police say a teenaged high school student was gunned down early on Sunday morning.The shooting happened in the area of Almond Avenue and I Street at 1 am.Several rounds were fired near the Family Worship Center on I street.When police arrived, they found the 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.Officers and EMS personnel worked to save her life, but she died at the scene.Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide - the city's first in 16 months. They are working to determine if the shooting was gang-related.The victim has been identified as Maria Guadalupe Garcia-Gaspar, a student at Kings River High School. Police say she had no links to any gang activity.On Sunday morning, Sanger Unified released a statement that said:Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.