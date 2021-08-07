Sports

Firebaugh's Josh Allen signs 6-year, $258 million extension with Bills

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firebaugh native Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258 million extension to stay with the Buffalo Bills.

The 25-year-old quarterback led the Bills to their first AFC title game and division title since 1995 last season. Allen also set the franchise record for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

His new $43 million salary is just $2 million shy of Patrick Mahomes who signed the richest contract in sports history in 2020.
