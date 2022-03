FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just Between Friends consignment sale is happening this weekend.The sale kicks off Friday at 10 am and runs through 2 pm on Sunday.It will be held at the Clovis Recreation Center.You can get kids' clothes, shoes, toys, baby gear, maternity clothes and more.General admission is free. If you want to have early access, pre-sale tickets are currently available. Click here for more information.