central unified school district

New mascot, logo revealed for Central Unified high school named after beloved football coach

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified unveiled the new mascot and logo for its newest high school on Monday.

It's named after a beloved coach and teacher who died of cancer.

The late Justin Garza loved to urge football players and his students to, "Stand for More!"

It was adopted as the school motto.

Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado explained, "This is a very special day. This is Justin's day."

Justin Garza High School remained a construction site, but the campus next to Deran Koligian Stadium will pay tribute to a coach and teacher who touched countless lives.

The Garza High School Guardian logo symbolized the school's four pillars - academics, athletics, arts and service.

Garza died in February of 2017 after battling Hodgkins Lymphoma.

He left behind his wife, Regina, and two young children, Joaquin and Elena.

Regina said, "As a parent, what I think it will mean for them in the future is so exciting and so honoring to our family as they realize not everyone gets their name on a high school."

Justin was just 41 when he passed away, but he touched many lives not only at Central, but at previous stops at Sunnyside and Reedley High.

Superintendent Andrew Alvarado read one of Justin's favorite quotes, "When you do something and you have a greater purpose, people want to be a part of it. People want to do something that is bigger than themselves."

Under Coach Garza, the Central Grizzlies reached the valley championship game in 2012 and won the TRAC in 2013.

Regina Garza said, "I couldn't think of a greater way to honor him in this community."

Ariana Casarez of Central's west campus inspired the new design.

Justin Garza High School is scheduled to open August 21 of next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnohigh schoolhigh school footballcentral unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Valley school districts find new ways to serve students meals
Central Unified welcomes students back virtually
Central Unified School District providing technology for families for distance learning
Central Unified to unveil new student mentoring program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State adds new metric for counties to move into lower coronavirus restrictions
Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
Pismo's restaurant temporarily closed after 2 small kitchen fires
Newsom announces CA Supreme Court nominee
2 winning lottery tickets worth millions sold at Clovis stores
13 arrested for trying to meet teens for sex in Tulare County, deputies say
Show More
High-Speed Rail Training Program in Selma works to train more skilled workers
MUHSD board votes to bring students back to campus in November
Central California coronavirus cases
Creek Fire: 322,089 acres burned, 48% contained
Former CAL FIRE director urging public to stay prepared for wildfires
More TOP STORIES News