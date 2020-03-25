Kaiser needs donations of masks, gloves, and other supplies to fight the coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaiser Permanente has released a guide for people or businesses who want to donate gloves, masks, and other essential items for its healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Here are some appropriate items to donate:Unopened N95 respirators and surgical masksUnopened packages of disposable glovesUnopened containers of hand sanitizerUnopened containers of disinfectants and disinfecting wipesPackaged, unused protective gogglesUnopened swabs for collecting screening samplesUnopened gowns (surgical and isolation)Face shields
Kaiser says it will also accept donations of home-made masks that meet certain specifications
.
There are two ways to donate:You can email the Kaiser national donation network at KPCOVID-19Donations@kp.org with your donation offerYou can donate in person at its facilities, where greeters outside the entrances will tell you where to leave the donations and staff will inspect all donations to confirm that they meet the appropriate standards for medical use. For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
