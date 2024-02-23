Former Buchanan Bear Kendall Milton 'ready' to improve Draft stock at the NFL Combine

The last time Kendall Milton took the football field, he was named Most Valuable Player in the Orange Bowl.

The last time Kendall Milton took the football field, he was named Most Valuable Player in the Orange Bowl.

The last time Kendall Milton took the football field, he was named Most Valuable Player in the Orange Bowl.

The last time Kendall Milton took the football field, he was named Most Valuable Player in the Orange Bowl.

The last time Kendall Milton took the football field, he was named Most Valuable Player in the Orange Bowl.

Since then, the Georgia running back and two-time national champion has declared for the NFL draft and will look to improve his stock next week at the NFL Combine.

"The 40 (yard dash) has been something that we've been emphasizing, just really getting down to the technical things," Milton told Action News. "And you know I wouldn't say I have any anxiety, any worries at this point. I've been, you know, pretty pleased with the results that we've been getting."

After battling injuries early on in his college career, Milton had a great finish to his time in Athens. The former Buchanan Bear finished with 1,839 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns, 14 of which came this past season. "This is a moment that you really work your whole life for," Milton said.

A former All-American who has 559 tattooed on his right arm, he says he's never forgotten his roots and is planning football camp in Fresno in late April before the Draft. He hopes to get young players around the NFL and college players who have made it to the highest level.

"As a kid from Fresno, you know you never really expect these things to happen. But you know, with hard work and the dedication. And just trying to do things the right way," he said. "Anything is possible."

The NFL Combine starts Monday, February 26th, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN and concludes on March 4th.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.