Still no trial for Clovis attorney accused of having child pornography

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The last time Action News reported about family law attorney Kenneth Cavin, police had just arrested him.

Prosecutors charged him with possession of child pornography and the court process started.

That was in December 2012, ten years ago.

"Ten years? That's highly unusual," says Legal analyst Tony Capozzi. "I'm surprised that this case has been pending for that length of time."

Capozzi says the case seems to have slipped through the cracks.

It took eight years to get to the preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors and Cavin's defense attorney have both requested postponements.

They've set a date for trial six times and delayed it five times.

Cavin is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but perception matters.

"When you're charged with something, there's a cloud over your head," Capozzi said.

Online, that cloud comes in the form of a consumer alert on Cavin's profile on the state bar website.

His defense attorney says it has cost Cavin business.

Other attorneys have asked why he's still allowed to practice, potentially working with kids.

Cavin also picked up a felony vandalism charge in 2021 for allegedly damaging a Bank of the West ATM in Clovis.

His attorney couldn't do a recorded interview Friday, but his message over the phone was the same as it was after Cavin's arrest in 2012.

Roger Wilson says the case isn't cut and dried.

He concedes investigators found child porn on a computer or computers at Cavin's house in 30 videos or photos, according to court documents.

But he says Cavin didn't have exclusive access to computers in his house and a lot of people accessed his internet connection.

"Has there been a computer forensics done in this case," Capozzi said. "When were those images pulled up? When were those images looked at?"

Cavin is set for trial for a sixth time now.

If it stays on schedule, it'll happen in March.