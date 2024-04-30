Man found dead with gunshot wound in alley in Fresno County

An investigation is underway after deputies say a man was found dead in an alley in Fresno County.

An investigation is underway after deputies say a man was found dead in an alley in Fresno County.

An investigation is underway after deputies say a man was found dead in an alley in Fresno County.

An investigation is underway after deputies say a man was found dead in an alley in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after deputies say a man was found dead in an alley in Fresno County.

Deputies got reports of the man in the alley at about 4:40 am Tuesday near Frank and Grand.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has now identified the victim as 43-year-old Jonathan Franco of Fresno.

A neighbor who was on their way to work spotted Franco unresponsive in the alley.

Detectives worked into the daylight hours collecting evidence and interviewing people in the area.

Neighbors told them they heard gunshots just before 11 pm on Monday.

One woman who lives nearby said she's stunned to learn Franco was found so close to her front door.

"It's sort of shocking to know that it's right in the next block, in the alley. The alley is not even a block away," said the neighbor.

She adds that the community is filled with hard-working people who look out for one another.

"Everybody watches everybody. Everybody can message anybody, 'Hey this is going on, go out and look'. Taking care of each other here and that's the main purpose here because we're so close," said the neighbor.

Detectives have not found the person responsible for shooting and killing Franco but say it appears the motive may be gang related.

This is the six homicide the Fresno County Sheriff's Office has investigated so far this year.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.