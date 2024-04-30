TV news reporter detained by police, released amid Cal Poly Humboldt protest: 'Find a different job'

A reporter from ABC affiliate KRCR was detained at the Cal Poly Humboldt protest and it was caught on her live stream

A reporter has been released and is not facing any charges after being detained by riot police on Cal Poly Humboldt's campus.

HUMBOLDT, Calif. -- A reporter from ABC affiliate KRCR in Redding at the pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly Humboldt was detained and it was caught on her live stream.

Riot police were on campus doing a protest sweep early Tuesday morning when the reporter was detained.

Officers told her to put her phone in her pocket but there is audio of her detainment.

Video and audio recordings captured the moment a KRCR reporter was detained on the Cal Poly Humboldt campus while covering the Gaza protests.

Officer: "Put your hands behind your back." an officer is heard saying.

Reporter: "Wait I'm press! Wait can I at least text my boss?"

Officer: "No."

A different officer can then be heard saying, "She had the opportunity to leave. This is a crime scene. It's been declared a crime scene. The press knows that."

The reporter then says that her boss had her assigned to cover the protest.

When the officer said that she was told to leave, she said she couldn't because of her job.

Officer: "You were told multiple times to leave, otherwise you would be arrested."

Reporter: "But I can't. My job. My job has me here all night."

Officer: "Find a different job, if this causes you to break the law."

California State Humboldt says its campus is closed after clash between students and law enforcement during pro-Palestinian protest.

The reporter has been released and is not facing any charges.

The university says police arrested 35 people overnight, who now face a range of charges.

The area has been secured and buildings occupied by Pro-Palestinian protesters were cleared.