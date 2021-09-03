Convicted Yosemite Lakes Park arsonist will not be released in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Convicted arsonist Kenneth Jackson will not be released in Madera County once he's paroled.Jackson was set to be released in July, but his early parole got pushed back to November.Officials with the Madera County District Attorney's Office said Jackson would not be released to Madera County or any nearby county.It wasn't immediately clear where Jackson would be released.Kenneth Jackson was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in 2014 for setting 21 fires in 2013 in Yosemite Lakes Park. He had his sentence reduced in 2018.