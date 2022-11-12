New drug dogs to join Fresno PD thanks to high school students

"Kids for K9s" dropped by the Fresno Police department headquarters to meet with the Chief and K-9 unit to present a $50,000 check.

FRESNO,Calif. (KFSN) -- New drug dogs will be added to the ranks of the Fresno Police department thanks to a group of high school students.

"Kids for K-9s" dropped by department headquarters to meet with the Chief and K-9 unit to present a $50,000 check.

Fresno Police posted these pictures to their Facebook page thanking the young leaders for the kind donation.

The teens had been raising money since summer.

The department went on to say they were overwhelmed by the generosity and know the community will benefit greatly.