Kings Canyon Unified School District welcomes back students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School is back in session for Kings Canyon Unified students, as the district welcomed them back to the classroom today.3rd grade teacher Sydney Friesen says there's nothing quite like the first day of school."It's a huge breath of fresh air that we're all back here," said Friesen.Just under 10,000 students started the school year across the Kings Canyon Unified School District."It's truly rewarding to see them all back like this," said Silas Bartsch School Principal Rodney Cisneros. "When you're in education, this is what it's all about. You're in this because you love kids."Masks are required in the classroom, but are optional for students outside. Additional hand sanitizing, and cleaning is also in place. All changes that students are growing accustomed to."I'm hand sanitizing each time they come in, the masks obviously is a big one," added Friesen. "I have to remind them big voices so I can hear them."With students starting the school year face to face, Friesen says she's ready to hit the ground running."It's nice," said Friesen. "I can tell who may need some help, who I can push harder and we're only 3 hours in."