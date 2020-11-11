crash

Man killed after truck rolls into canal in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a canal in Kings County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck was discovered in a canal bank off Highway 41, and Quebec Avenue around 5 am.

Officers say the driver was traveling northbound and then crossed into the southbound lane for an unknown reason.

The truck hit the guard rail, then veered off the road. CHP officials say the vehicle rolled, ejecting the 26-year-old driver, and ended up in the canal.

The man died at the scene, officers say.

A tow truck will pull the vehicle from the water, but there are no road closures.

The California Highway Patrol says it's unclear what caused the driver to swerve into the opposite lane. Officers will continue their investigation.
