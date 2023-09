Fire in Kings County destroys two homes and several cars on Saturday morning.

STRATFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Kings County, two families are displaced after a fire broke out in a Stratford neighborhood.

The fire happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday near Third and Railroad Streets.

Fire officials say several people were inside their homes when the fires started.

Everyone was about to get out safely, but both homes and several vehicles were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.