omicron variant

Kings County confirms its first 4 cases of Omicron COVID variant

Health officials urge people to get vaccinated, boosted, tested, and wear masks.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Kings County confirms its first 4 cases of Omicron COVID variant

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kings County.

These are the first cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant detected in the county, the Kings County health department said on Tuesday morning.

This comes days after Fresno County and Tulare County detected their first cases of the coronavirus variant.

Kings County health officials did not release any details on the people who tested positive. They say they used whole genome sequencing to identify the strain.

They are now investigating how these patients contracted Omicron and have begun the process of contact tracing.

In the last month, COVID-19 cases have surged nationwide, with Omicron becoming the dominant variant among positive cases.

RELATED: What to know about kids and omicron

Health officials urge people to get vaccinated, boosted, tested, and wear masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskings countyomicron variant
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OMICRON VARIANT
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic people: Fauci
Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays, cancelations
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News