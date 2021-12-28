Kings County confirms its first 4 cases of Omicron COVID variant

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kings County.
These are the first cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant detected in the county, the Kings County health department said on Tuesday morning.
This comes days after Fresno County and Tulare County detected their first cases of the coronavirus variant.
Kings County health officials did not release any details on the people who tested positive. They say they used whole genome sequencing to identify the strain.
They are now investigating how these patients contracted Omicron and have begun the process of contact tracing.
In the last month, COVID-19 cases have surged nationwide, with Omicron becoming the dominant variant among positive cases.
Health officials urge people to get vaccinated, boosted, tested, and wear masks.
