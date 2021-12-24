omicron variant

Tulare County detects first cases of Omicron variant

Tulare County health officials say they've detected two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 within the county.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County health officials say they've detected two cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 within the county.

The health department did not release further information on two Tulare County residents who contracted the virus. Officials say they used genomic sequencing to confirm the variant results.

This comes days after Fresno County identified its first case of the Omicron variant. Scientists had already found evidence of it in Merced, where it was discovered during tests of sewage earlier this month.

In the last month, COVID-19 cases have surged nationwide, with Omicron becoming the dominant variant among positive cases.

Health officials urge people to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and wear masks, especially as we head into the Christmas holiday weekend.

Officials say many symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of a cold, flu and allergies, including:

- Congestion, a runny nose, the sniffles, or a sore throat

- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches

- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

If you have any of these symptoms, you should get tested.

Fresno County has several free COVID-19 testing sites. You can find the list of their locations here.

