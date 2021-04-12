Reopening California

Knott's Berry Farm to reopen to guests on May 21

EMBED <>More Videos

Knott's Berry Farm announces reopening date of May 21

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- Another California amusement park has announced its reopening date.

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park in Southern California will open its doors to the general public on May 21.

The park will open on May 6 for season pass holders.

RELATED: Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus at California Adventure

Knott's Berry will have limited capacity and will implement a new reservation system. Social distancing rules will also be in place.

The reopening comes in time for Knott's summer-long 100th Anniversary Celebration and the debut of the "Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair."

Tickets and reservations will be available starting April 26.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniatheme parkknott's berry farmamusement parkreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
CA commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
Health officials react to vaccine policy for CA health care workers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News