Knott's Berry Farm to reopen to guests on May 21

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park in Southern California will open its doors to the general public on May 21.
The park will open on May 6 for season pass holders.
Knott's Berry will have limited capacity and will implement a new reservation system. Social distancing rules will also be in place.
The reopening comes in time for Knott's summer-long 100th Anniversary Celebration and the debut of the "Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair."
Tickets and reservations will be available starting April 26.