Woman sues Kraft Heinz, claiming Velveeta Shells & Cheese ready time is misleading

PITTSBURGH -- The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for potentially lying on their instructions, KDKA reported.

A Florida woman is taking Kraft Heinz, which includes Velveeta, to court.

She says the microwaveable shells and cheese cups take longer than 3 1/2 minutes to heat up.

The lawsuit doesn't explain how long she had to microwave the shells for, but says the information is misleading.

